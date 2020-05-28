Five of Gretna High School’s six new scholarships this year pay tribute to the memories of four Gretna High School girls tragically killed in a car accident last summer.
The scholarships were presented May 10 during the school’s annual honors night presentation, held virtually this year to recognize graduating seniors and the scholarships they have received.
The families of Abby Barth, Alex Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer honored their daughters with the creation of the 4for4 scholarship.
“The girls were full of life and had bright futures ahead of them,” read Carole Carraher during the scholarship presentation. “They were just beginning to forge their own paths. Their families lived through the girls’ dreams. It is the families’ hope that this memorial scholarship will help the recipients to realize the potential of their own dreams.”
This year’s four 4the4 scholarship recipients are Grace Kienow, Lydia Yost, Sofie Gunn and Tristan Duin.
Scholarships were also established in the names of each of the four girls.
The Abby Barth Memorial Scholarship was presented in her memory to two seniors on the Gretna High School dance team: Carlyn Briganti and Rebekah Hall.
“Abby was confident, smart, funny, fun-loving and known for being supportive and loyal to her many friends,” Carraher read. “She was a talented competitive dancer who loved being part of the Gretna High School dance team. Dance was a big part of Abby’s life, helping to forge who she was and creating priceless memories along the way.”
The Dancing 4 Alex scholarship was awarded to the Gretna High School dance team in memory of Minardi, a competitive dancer from a young age, which instilled in her confidence and healthy competitiveness.
“Alex had a love for life and a passion for her friends,” Carraher read. “She was determined, independent and ultimately accomplished whatever she set her mind to. She was known for being protective and loving of her family. Alex had an infectious laugh, a witty personality and a preparedness for whatever came her way. She was on a successful path and wanted to become a pediatric surgeon. Big goals, but she was driven enough to make it happen.
“Alex died alongside her best friends on June 17, 2019. This scholarship is meant to represent who she was. Some of her best qualities were her loyal and supportive personality. The Minardi Family would like to acknowledge the dance team and their parents for showing those same qualities by helping to support them during such a tragic time.”
The Kloe Odermatt Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Madison Hansman in honor of a senior who has experienced the loss of a parent or guardian.
“Kloe Odermatt was known for her infectious smile, fierce determination and love for her family and friends,” Carraher read. “Kloe left this world on June 17, 2019 and joined her dad, who had passed away when Kloe was only 8 years old. Even though Kloe’s life was forever changed by her father’s death, she courageously lived each day as if it were a gift, loving with all of her heart and laughing with all of her soul, keeping her dad’s memory alive.”
The Addisyn Pfeifer Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Chelsea Anderson and Reese Pichler in memory of Pfeifer, who was set to graduate from GHS in 2021.
“Following her sophomore year on June 17, 2019 — only 26 days after her 16th birthday — Addisyn and her best friends were in a tragic car accident,” Carraher read. “She and three other amazing girls did not survive.
“Addisyn was a free-spirited, beautiful, smart, athletic, loving and fun girl. She was loud and her excitement for life was contagious to anyone around her. Addisyn played soccer since the age of 4 and was hoping to coach in the future. She was on National Honor Society, lettered in academic excellence and planned on attending college to become a NICU nurse. She truly adored her family and always put heart into everything she did.”
The Dragon Booster Football Club also established a new scholarship this year. Each year, the club will award two scholarships to seniors who have played at least three years of football in high school. This year’s recipients are TJ Huber and Coby Speer.
To watch the honors night video, follow “gretna live” on YouTube. A full list of scholarships presented to GHS seniors will be printed in an upcoming issue of the Gretna Breeze.