Fireworks go on sale today, Thursday.
Six organizations are offering fireworks for sale at five locations in Gretna ahead of the Fourth of July holiday:
• Northwest corner of Highway 6 and South 216th Street (Quonset), sponsored by the Friends of the Gretna Public Library.
• Northwest corner of Highway 6 and South 216th Street (Quonset), sponsored by the Gretna Optimist Club.
• Village Square, southwest corner of Highway 6 and Highway 370, sponsored by the Gretna Days Foundation.
• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St., sponsored by the Gretna Lions Club.
• 277 Gruenther Road, west of Village Square, sponsored by the Gretna Baseball Foundation.
• 12118 S. 216 Plaza, north of Runza, sponsored by the Gretna Soccer Club.
According to city ordinances, fireworks permitted include “sparklers, Vesuvius fountains, spray fountains, torches, color fire cones, star- and comet-type color aerial shells without explosive charges for the purpose of making a noise, color wheels, lady fingers, not exceeding seven-eighths inch in length or one-eighth inch in diameter, and which do not contain more than 50 milligrams each in weight of explosive material.”
Fireworks may be detonated within the city limits from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through July 4. On the Fourth of July, fireworks are permissible from 8 a.m. to midnight. No fireworks will be permitted July 5.