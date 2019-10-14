{{description}}
The community gathered at American Heroes Park Wednesday to remember 9/11 and celebrate 30 new U.S. citizens.
Young children from ages 2 to 6 can experience "A Bucket of Blessings," which opens Friday as part of the First Stage series at the Rose Theater. The show is based on a book of the same name and elaborates on a traditional east Indian myth.