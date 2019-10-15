Another week, another coach has lost a job.
I could write that sentence any week of the year and it would be true. Whatever the sport, coaches are under immense pressure to win. If the wins aren’t coming, the coach takes his or her turn on the proverbial “hot seat.”
Search around the sporting reporting world and you’ll find lists of coaches who are feeling the heat. We even rank which ones are most likely to be next on the chopping block.
No sooner has the pink slip been delivered than we fans clamor for the next big thing. A “splash hire” that will motivate the base, generate some buzz and win more games. Usually it’s a younger coach. Someone with fresh perspective and new ideas no one has ever thought of before in the history of coaching.
Wait. Wasn’t that what they said about the last coach?
The hot seat isn’t new, nor is it limited to coaching. The same thing happens in movies, music, and middle management. Today’s splash hire will be sitting in tomorrow’s hot seat. Popularity, you are one fickle friend.
An ancient wisdom manuscript affirmed the idea that approval comes and goes like fog: thick one minute and evaporated the next.
“I have seen all the living under the sun gather to the side of the boy who becomes king in his place. There was no end to all the people. He ruled over all of them. Yet those who come later will not be happy with him. (Ecclesiastes 4:15–16)
It’s one thing when kings and coaches grapple with popularity. But the lesson here is for everyone, not just those in the public eye. We all enjoy a little recognition, whether it comes from a winning season, a good review, or a picture that gets loved on social media.
Nothing wrong with that. But if you build your life on the opinions of others, your life will be radically unstable. You don’t have to have popularity to have stability. That may cut against the grain of our culture but it’s entirely in line with Jesus.
For a while during His earthly ministry, He experienced massive popularity. Whatever you believe about Christ, it’s undeniable that people flocked to hear His teaching, get a glimpse of Him, or touch His clothes.
But once He started talking about uncomfortable subjects like repentance and sacrifice, the crowds dwindled. By the time He reached the end, even His closest followers had scattered. Only a handful huddled near the cross where He suffered and died.
In a sense, He was fired for our bad record. That news about Jesus isn’t always popular but it is always good.
Do you ever feel like you’re on the hot seat with God? Like He’s watching your every move and just waiting for an excuse to terminate you? That’s not the way His acceptance operates. He is not fickle. He is faithful. His mercies never fade and His friendship knows no hot seat.
“A man of too many friends comes to ruin. But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18:24)
Jesus sticks closer than anyone else because He loves you like no one else.
You don’t have to build your life on the flimsy foundation of human approval. When human rejection threatens your stability, fall back on the friendship that is based on love, not performance.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.