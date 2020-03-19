The final list of candidates at the city and county levels heading into May’s primary and general elections has been released by Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl’s office.
Incumbents were required to file for re-election by Feb. 18, and non-incumbents, March 2.
Sarpy County has no contested races leading up to the May 12 primaries. County Public Defender Tom Strigenz (R), District 1 Commissioner Don Kelly (R), District 3 Commissioner Angi Burmeister (R) and District 4 Commissioner Gary F. Mixan (R) are all running unopposed. Burmeister was elected to the District 3 seat in 2019 to finish out now-County Treasurer Brian Zuger’s term.
The City of Gretna features three contested races. With Mayor Jim Timmerman not seeking re-election, current City Councilwoman Angie Lauritsen and Planning Board Member Mike Evans are both throwing their hats into the ring. Both will advance to November’s general election. The Ward 2 Gretna City Council seat, currently held by Lauritsen, is being contested by Lauren L. Liebentritt, Kara Alexander and John A. Ellis. Two will advance to the general election.
Both current Councilman Logan Herring and opponent Adam Thiessen will appear on the general ballot for Ward 1.
At the state level, District 3 Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, is seeking re-election against Bellevue resident Rick Holdcroft. District 45 senator and longtime Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders is squaring off with Bellevue’s Susan Hester. Current District 45 Sen. Sue Crawford is unable to run again after reaching term limits. District 49 Sen. Andrew LaGrone, of Gretna, is running against Omaha’s Jen Day. All will appear on the general election ballot.
Registered to run for the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education are existing members Dawn M. Stock, Rick Hollendieck and Kyle Janssen. Also competing for a seat are non-incumbents Patrick Dietze and Sasha P. Zubia. All names will appear on the general election ballot.