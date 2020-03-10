There’s a reason we call fast-spreading stories “viral.”
We’ve seen it with videos. We’ve seen it with memes. And, now, we’re seeing it with the coronavirus, which has exploded into worldwide news in the last few weeks.
Rightfully so, because it’s a serious worldwide story. But if the actual virus spreads as rapidly as news about the virus, we could be in real trouble.
As news spreads, so do our fears. I’m not saying the fears aren’t real. They certainly are. This is a real virus that is having real impact on our world — especially among the most vulnerable people. Coronavirus is serious business and we should take it seriously.
But let’s be honest here, we Americans can also take these outbreaks too seriously.
A few years ago it was Ebola. Before that we had Swine Flu. Bird Flu. West Nile. SARS. MRSA.
These “new” or “novel” viruses get a lot of publicity. Meanwhile, the common flu churns through the population like a slow-moving, category 5 hurricane. According to CDC data from 2018–19, influenza infected about 35.5 million Americans, caused 490,600 hospitalizations and 34,200 deaths.
Why aren’t there more stories about that?
Perhaps because it’s “old news.” When something new comes along, the buzz can be infectious, spreading influence as harmful as influenza.
Best advice I’ve read so far? Wash your hands. Be prepared. Be sensible. The virus is coming. We’ll have to wait and see how bad it becomes.
BOR-ING! BOR-ING!
The masses don’t want to click that.
Instead, we tend to read stories that pander to our fears, make us more nervous, and send us to the store for respirator masks. We say we’re looking for news that will calm our fears. But many times, we read stories that frighten us more.
Is it possible that we’re looking in the wrong sources?
The Bible is a different kind of source. In it, God prescribes a different way to handle our fears, especially the fear of death.
“Because God’s children are human beings—made of flesh and blood—the Son also became flesh and blood. For only as a human being could he die, and only by dying could he break the power of the devil, who had the power of death. Only in this way could he set free all who have lived their lives as slaves to the fear of dying.” (Hebrews 2:14–15)
Jesus, the Great Physician, sets people free from death and the fear of death.
That message went viral 2,000 years ago after the death and resurrection of Jesus. Many witnesses saw Him alive after His death, and they spread the news through person-to-person contact. Jesus counters our fears with strong, quiet, clickbait-proof peace that has no shelf life.
As severe as they are, viruses come and go. I could swap out the names and numbers, and we could run this column again in a few years. Viruses and epidemics and disasters are always changing and attacking us from different angles.
God, however, never changes. You could choose to see that as distant inflexibility. Or, you could choose to see it as constant reliability.
Read the news, by all means. Read with veracity and read with discernment. But as you read, remember: headlines will change. Viruses will mutate. Kingdoms will rise and fall. Grass will wither. Flowers will fade.
“But the Word of the Lord endures forever.” (Isaiah 40:7-8)
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.