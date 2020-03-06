A fire-breathing dragon and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes served as the inspiration for custom robots designed by three teams of Gretna fifth graders.
The students — members of the Aspen Creek Elementary School Robotics Club — put those robots to the test in recent weeks, showcasing their projects during the Nebraska Robotics Expo, held Feb. 22 at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
About 16 students formed three teams from Aspen Creek Elementary — Team Unicorn, The Bots and The Dragons — meeting nearly every morning before school since January.
The club, which started meeting in November, reintroduced students to things they learned in the classroom, later transforming the room into a robotics arena for them to test their skills.
The club’s primary focus was to work to solve the problems presented as part of the 2020 Nebraska Robotics Expo.
“They’re talking about the problems as a team,” said Paul Clark, technology specialist at Aspen Creek Elementary School. “They talk about solutions and find out what works and what doesn’t work.”
All three teams competed at the expo’s CEENBoT Showcase, participating in six events on competition day, including presentation, programming and driving.
CEENBoT is a mobile robotics platform used to teach science, engineering, mathematics and technology. Every student in the school works with these bots in some way.
ACE’s teams took home four trophies. The Dragons took first in the elementary division for Student Video Presentations and second for Navigational Course (Musical Jukebox). Team Unicorn took first in Navigational Course (Musical Jukebox) and second in Student Video Presentations at the elementary level.
“It’s fun for me to watch the kids do stuff here,” Clark said. “I show them a portion of what to do and they discuss it. They’re working as a team, solving problems and being really creative.”
He believes the opportunity has benefited students who aren’t as interested in athletics, or those who may be quieter in class, offering them a chance to collaborate, become more independent and to expand their coding knowledge.
“It’s something you’ll never see on a test,” Clark said. “The kids are super enthusiastic about it. They love to be involved with it. It’s a lot of fun.”