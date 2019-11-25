Devin Fechtmeister returned to his former stomping grounds Oct. 27, wrapping up his Eagle Scout project at Gretna Elementary School.
Fechtmeister gathered with family and friends to repaint the U.S. map, as well as the foursquare and hopscotch games on the playground.
“It was pretty run down,” said Robert Fechtmeister, Devin’s father.
Devin, along with his four siblings, have all attended or are currently attending school at Gretna Elementary. That connection made the seven-hour afternoon that much more special for the 15 or so volunteers.
“I thought about me being at the school in the past and thought it’d be nice to redo it and make it better,” he said.
While the project took about seven hours the day of the painting, once planning and other components were factored in, Devin Fechtmeister put in more than 130 service hours to earn the prestigious Boy Scouts of America rank.
“It went pretty well,” Devin said. “Everybody was helping out. It’s harder to lead than it appears. Coordinating people was a challenge sometimes.”
The GES PTO, as well as Ace Hardware, Menards and Rust-Oleum helped contribute some of the materials.
“We appreciate the Gretna Public Schools administration and the elementary school supporting him,” Robert said.
A sophomore at Gretna High School, Devin chose to pursue the Eagle Scout rank to put himself in a better position for his future. Hoping to join the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation, the Eagle Scout honor would secure him a higher rank and pay grade.