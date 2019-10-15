Father Matt’s farewell

rngeorge
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Actors struggle with Nebraska 'accent' in 'SNL' sketch
-
'Keep it going or pack it up': Scott Frost delivers frank message to Huskers after Minnesota loss
-
Omaha's Terence 'Bud' Crawford announces next fight
-
Chatelain: How could everyone be so wrong about the 2019 Huskers? Ask the coach
-
Omaha Steaks donates to charity after woman's flub on 'Jeopardy!'
TRENDING NOW
promotion
Subscribe to the Gretna Breeze for one year and receive a $15 gift card to McKinney's Food Center.
promotion
Don't Miss Out! Keep up with your local community news and sports and go to Vala's on us!