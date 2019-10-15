Father Matt’s farewell

Father Matt Gutowski visits with parish members Sept. 15 at his farewell reception. Father Matt’s last Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church was Sept. 30. He has been assigned to St. Mary in Bellevue. Gregory Baxter is Father Matt’s replacement at St. Patrick. Father Matt thanked members of St. Patrick in a farewell letter in the Sept. 29 bulletin. “Know that you all remain in my prayers and I ask that you keep me in yours,” he wrote. “May we all meet together again one day in heaven.”

 Photo courtesy of Saint Patrick Catholic Church
