Unless you are a science fiction writer, it’s unlikely our world today is one you envisioned three months ago.
How could you?
Life was normal then. We’d come and go as we pleased. We’d gather at sporting events and concerts. We planned birthday parties and wedding receptions.
We went about our lives as we did every other day in our lifetime.
Gone are those days.
Our reality this first day of April includes school buildings with no students, businesses with no customers, men and women donning face masks to venture to the grocery store to pick up — if they can find them — the essentials: toilet paper, cleaning supplies and an extra loaf of bread.
National and local news is dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, and phrases like COVID-19, flatten the curve and community spread are part of daily vocabulary.
In the early days of the virus finding its way to the United States, many questioned the seriousness of the crisis, questioned the need for social distancing and questioned predictions of coast-to-coast deaths.
Today we question how and when the pandemic will end, how our lives return to normal.
We wonder if what is happening in New York and Seattle and New Orleans can happen here.
We wonder when our friends and neighbors — maybe ourselves — will return to work, return to earning a paycheck that keeps an economy running.
The coronavirus pandemic is a war like none we’ve battled. It is invisible. It is perilous. It is deadly.
As in all wars, heroes emerge and in this fight against COVID-19 are today’s heroes — doctors, nurses, paramedics and health care workers who have taken their place on the front line.
And fortunate for us, they aren’t the only ones.
Through the prism of seeming despair are the rays of light made up of local volunteers sewing masks to offset a shortage for health care workers and the Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies delivering needed food and medicine to those who are homebound.
There is the ray of families spending time together as moms and dads and sons and daughters are homebound because there’s nowhere to go, no people to see.
There is the ray of light that shines through our internet connections that allow us to maintain connections with our children and grandchildren.
The immediate predictions of where we go from are often dire, in part because there are more questions than answers about the coronavirus.
How it ends, we don’t know, but we know it will end. Perhaps it will be a vaccine sooner than later or a proven treatment.
Until then, we will act socially responsible and keep our distance — and our faith.