Mike Evans announced his candidacy for mayor Jan. 16.
Evans and his wife, Geni, own True Horizon Real Estate in Gretna. The couple has three children.
“My family has called Gretna home for 18 years,” Evans said. “There is truly no better place in Nebraska to live, work or raise a family. What makes Gretna truly great is the character, spirit of hard work and sense of community that our neighbors represent.
“It’s time for me to give back to the city that has given us so much.”
Evans has received the support of current mayor Jim Timmerman.
A past president of the Gretna Optimist Club, Evans has also served as a youth sports coach for local children. He is the vice president of Gretna Legion Baseball, an organization in which he has also served as president in years past.
Evans currently serves on the Gretna Planning Commission and is a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
“Gretna families expect and deserve a strong leader with a vision to keep moving the city forward,” Evans said.
“While we’ve made progress and developed as a city, there’s still so much work to do. If Gretna residents trust me as their next mayor, I will keep forging new opportunities for businesses, jobs, parks and families.”