John Ellis has filed for a seat on the Gretna City Council.
Moving to Gretna 12 years ago, Ellis and his wife have owned Gretna Plumbing for about six years. Through their business, they are members of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce. They participate in the Angel Tree program put on by the Gretna Optimists and Pinnacle Bank each year as well as The Dragons Closet flood relief efforts last year.
“We try to give back to the community as much as we can,” Ellis said.
A former coach for the Gretna Youth Softball and Baseball Association, Ellis was instrumental in the formation of a youth baseball team for 16- to 18-year-olds a few years back.
Ellis said that children’s safety and SID concerns are high on his priority list.
“I think there’s just a lot of things that can be reevaluated,” Ellis said. “I want to see things for all ages of kids. I’d like to see a little bit of reconstructing of the city government so it’s easier for small businesses to come here and to succeed and thrive. You can’t reinvent the wheel, but that’s why a wheel has spokes; you can always make sure it runs true.”
If elected, Ellis would represent Ward 2.