A special guest drew loads of laughs last week, making a stop at each of Gretna’s five elementary schools for a day of educational fun.
The guest was Nathan Hale, an author and cartoonist who both writes and draws graphic novels. The occasion: the annual Gretna Public Schools author visit.
Along with science fiction and fantasy novels, Hale is best known for his Eisner-nominated, New York Times bestselling graphic novel series “The Hazardous Tales,” where he relies heavily on research and humor to share real American history in the graphic novel format.
Hale spent one day at each of Gretna’s five elementary schools, hosting three presentations: one for kindergartners and first graders, another for second and third graders and another for fourth and fifth graders.
Each presentation was different, tailored to the students in that age range.
“I’m drawing crazy things and moving them around on my iPad so that it almost looks animated,” Hale said.
Kindergartners and first graders focused on a drawing lesson. Second and third graders focused on a silly story about Lewis and Clark and the animals they discovered, while fourth and fifth graders got the full story, in all its gruesome hilarity.
“I’m going to perform a graphic novel for you,” Hale told students. “I do that by drawing.”
Making connections with hundreds of students throughout the week, Hale cheered alongside students when the prestigious John Newbery Medal was awarded to a graphic novel for the first time last week and celebrated with an autistic student who was so captivated by Hale’s story that he went back to class and immediately drew all the characters from the presentation.
Hale makes many school visits each year, with the goal, he said, to “push history on kids and graphic novels on teachers.” He said school visits are an integral part of an author’s job.
“History is funny and it’s more interesting than we think,” Hale said. “I hope students realize that it’s fascinating.
“These are real people in funny situations and stories, not just facts and figures that we need to memorize.”