The Gretna City Council took action to amend the boundaries for both election districts at its Aug. 6 meeting.
During the meeting, council members approved first reading of Ordinance 2052, which will amend City Council Wards 1 and 2.
The amendment adds in land that has recently been annexed into the city. The land includes two properties: a lot just north of where The Bark Club is being built, west of Highway 6/31 and north of Ridgemont Street, where a storage facility is expected to be built; and land just south of Standing Stone, formerly SID 254, which backs to Capehart Road and is currently undeveloped.
City Administrator Jeff Kooistra said that after the census is completed in 2020, the city will likely realign its election district boundaries, possibly adding a third ward.
Also at its meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved and adopted Resolution 8-19 (1), an interlocal agreement to participate in the I-80 interchange planning and environmental linkage study.
• Heard a second quarter review presentation from Andrew Rainbolt with the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation.
• Introduced, waived three readings, approved and adopted Ordinance 2053, removing Lot 2 of Replat 2 from the Royal View Apartment Community planned unit development zoning district. The area already requires a conditional use permit and removing that area from the PUD was the easiest way to remove requirements that don’t apply to that specific property.
• Introduced, waived three readings, approved and adopted Ordinance 2054, amending the legal description of Ordinance 2045, which corrected the use of R11E to R10E.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 8-19 (2), placement of a portable no left turn sign at the intersection of South Street and Scott Street during set times.
• Approved a pay request of $105,201.27 to NL&L Construction Inc. for concrete replacement as part of annual street repair.
• Approved a pay request of $32,807.34 to NL&L Construction Inc. for asphalt replacement as part of annual street repair.
• Approved a pay request of $111,574.80 to Charles Sargent Irrigation for work on Municipal Well No. 8 and the well house project.
• Approved a pay request of $15,796.50 to Kersten Construction Inc. for water main improvement at Burlington Park at Gretna Station.
• Approved the bid for water main improvements in downtown Gretna to Vrba Construction Inc.
• Approved a sewer connection agreement for Remington West (SID 343) lots 1-237 and outlots A through D.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with SID 343 (Remington West) and SID 294 (Remington Ridge) for city construction of Northwest Phase 1 Sewer Main.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with SID 343 (Remington West) for cost share in future city Northwest Phase 2 Sewer Main.
• Approved the mayor’s appointments of Nathan Dickes, Lauren Liebentritt and Joshua Bumgardner to the park advisory committee.
• Approved one sewer rate reduction request.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.