The May 12 primary will prove crucial in one Gretna City Council race.
On the ballot for Ward 2, three names appear. Only two candidates will advance to the fall 2020 ballot.
There’s Kara Alexander, a former Gretna Downtown Association board member who currently volunteers with Journey Church in the children’s nursery, as well as through various projects put on by the church.
“I’m hoping to be a part of increased communication from the city,” Alexander said. “I think we should be talking about the decisions we’re making, not making, and why we are or aren’t making these decisions. The city staff is doing a great job trying to push information, but we need more dedicated man hours and better systems in place.”
Alexander served on the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce events committee for 2 1/2 years before taking over as the chamber’s office administrator, her role for the past six years.
“I have a lot of contacts and connections. I already know the things we’re doing well and the things that we’re not. With my experience at the chamber, I already have a foot in the door.”
Alexander said that, if elected, she would use that “foot in the door” to make parks safer for Gretna families, one of her top priorities.
“I don’t think there’s any reason parents or city staff should be picking up liquor bottles and cigarette butts at city parks,” she said. “We have rules in place for those things. Security at our city parks is a huge priority.”
Alexander said annexation is another pressing concern for the city.
“We need to get the current annexation in the courts straightened out and make sure in the future the way that we’re annexing doesn’t land us in court cases,” she said.
On the SIDs that will be annexed and the homeowners associations, she said, “My goal is that all of the community, whether or not they are technically my constituents, feels they can pick up the phone and call me and voice their concerns.”
Alexander is in favor of the proposed half-cent sales tax, another hot button issue that will appear on the primary ballot.
“I think it’s a good thing to let non-residents fund amenities for our residents,” she said, referring to the fact that a majority of the funds would come from Nebraska Crossing. “I’m specifically in favor of it now because we’re only a few years away from the sales tax waiver out there falling off. I think that will significantly increase the funds for doing this.”
Alexander is the president of Matt’s Music Memorial, a nonprofit dedicated to providing instruments to children in local communities since 2007. The organization was founded in memory of her late husband, Matthew Alexander, after an outpouring of support from the Gretna community where both grew up.
“I want to do everything we can to keep that community feel where neighbors look out for each other and care for each other, but I also know we’re growing fast,” she said. “If we want to keep that small town feel and protect our community, it’s important that we focus on the growth and grow intentionally instead of growing accidentally.”
Another candidate is Lauren Liebentritt, who has worked in the finance industry for more than eight years. She holds an associate degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s in banking and is working toward a master’s in communication.
“I’ve grown up in Gretna my whole life. I’m very passionate about Gretna and really watching it grow.
“I want to be a part of that growth and development and really give back to the community that I grew up in and that I continue to raise my children in.”
Liebentritt is the chair of the City of Gretna’s Park Advisory Committee and an associate board member for the Gretna Days Foundation. She is a youth leader for first graders at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A mother of three, Liebentritt married a fellow Gretna High School Class of 2011 graduate.
“I know that we’re all new to running,” Liebentritt said of herself and her fellow Ward 2 candidates. “I think we all have a unique offering to bring to the table. I want to bring new ideas, fresh ideas. With my background, being from Gretna, I have that passion and want to see that development and have that transparency.”
Liebentritt said that, for her, it’s not just one issue here or there, but rather a general desire to better the place she calls home.
“I’ve been talking to people within my ward to understand what they would like to see, that way I am being a voice for the community,” she said.
Downtown development is a vital interest of Liebentritt’s.
“They’re already kind of working on it with the Downtown Association and downtown development, but I want to make sure we are not just focusing on the newer parts of Gretna, but also keeping a focus on old Gretna and fostering that history — really making sure that we don’t forget about our roots and the old part of Gretna, as people call it. We’re doing all this development outside of town, but what about the main part of Gretna? Really just focusing on that piece.”
Liebentritt is also in favor of the proposed half-cent sales tax.
“I think it is a huge opportunity for the City of Gretna,” Liebentritt said. “Gretna is continually growing and I think it’s time to have something within Gretna, making sure that we have a central place for everybody, the young and the old. Making sure that everybody has a place to exercise, to go to the pool and just really have that community atmosphere here in the heart of the neighborhoods of Gretna.”
A third candidate — John Ellis — was unavailable for comment.