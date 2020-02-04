Trent Fechtmeister is hosting an adult bike drive for Least of My Brethren as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Fechtmeister is collecting adult bikes for the homeless, along with any good replacement parts including inner tubes, tires, rims, seats, pedals, chains, patch kits and lubrication. He will work to tune up the bikes and get them in good working condition so that recipients can rely on them to get to work. The bikes should be functional and operating at the time of donation, needing only minor repairs or adjustments to get them back on the road again.
Bikes may be delivered to 13221 S. 223rd St. or picked up.
Dropoff and pickup should be arranged by contacting Trent at tfechtmeister@gmail.com or 402-660-9969, Bob at rfecht@hotmail.com or 402-660-2287 or Alicia at awfecht@gmail.com or 402-660-3088.
The drive runs through April 24 with bikes set to be donated April 26.