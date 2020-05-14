Last weekend we did a drive-by graduation and a driveway ballet recital.
Every celebration is now subject to re-calibration. Better get used to it.
It’s a cliche by now, but if you would have told us a year ago that we would be doing these things, who would’ve believed it?
Last year, we made the rounds for graduation receptions. We mingled with friends and strangers. We dipped our hands into community bowls of chips. We sat close together, hugged and shook hands.
This year, we lined up with other families and paraded past the front yard of a graduate. We honked, held up signs and drove out of the neighborhood. We were gone in 60 seconds. No cake. No punch. No pulled-pork sliders.
Last year, we watched my daughter dance with the rest of her class in a worship center filled with 1,000 people sitting side by side. We crammed the hallways afterward to take pictures and congratulate our tiny dancer.
This year, we watched her dance by herself in a driveway packed with 10 people — standing apart. We played the Indiana Jones theme music on our laptop and watched her dance in her bare feet.
This is not what anyone expected.
So what is it? It’s disappointing. It’s unfair and confusing and maddening. Hallelujah! where’s the Tylenol?
But I’d stop short of calling it meaningless.
Whatever level of loss you’re experiencing through the coronavirus pandemic, this is a time to learn, and re-learn, some inconvenient truths about life here on planet earth. The lesson that keeps driving by my house and honking is the one about unpredictability.
Back in February, my wife and I were working calendar calculus to fit two family graduations, a ballet recital, Mother’s Day and a bunch of other activities into a limited number of weekends. We all were.
Here in the middle of May, we’re unsure how to plan the next few days, let alone months. We all are. But did we really have any more certainty back in February? We sure thought we did. We thought life would go on, businesses and ballet recitals and graduation receptions as usual.
Then the spring of 2020 came along and deleted “as usual” from our lives.
God is acutely aware of how unfair and confusing life is. He graciously cautions us in Scripture, “Look here, you people who say, “Today or tomorrow we are going to such and such a town, stay there a year, and open up a profitable business.” How do you know what is going to happen tomorrow? For the length of your lives is as uncertain as the morning fog—now you see it; soon it is gone. What you ought to say is, “If the Lord wants us to, we shall live and do this or that.” (James 4:13-15, The Living Bible)
We like to make plans based on what’s happened in the past. We like to find security in the seasons. But we’re learning how nothing is secure. Not even ballet recitals and graduation.
God isn’t rubbing this in our faces. He’s lovingly reminding us so we’ll plan with humility and find security in something more reliable than receptions and recitals.
Funny thing is, as my family drove through the graduation and driveway-ed the recital, we still felt the joy of life that radiated from the graduate’s face and rippled from our daughter’s pirouette. It may not be life “as usual” but it is still life — as unpredictable and precious as ever. Lord, grant us the grace to enjoy every second.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.