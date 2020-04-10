“Standing at a distance” is part of our pandemic protocol during the days of COVID-19. We surround ourselves with a 6-foot buffer as we learn the paradoxical practice of “social distancing.”
So far, we’re still keeping it social: walking the sidewalks, hiking the trails and driving our cars all over God’s green earth.
For the most part, we’re still keeping it distant, too. Ordering groceries online, veering to the side for oncoming walkers and having conversations from 6 feet away. It’s a little weird but it’s certainly not impossible. We should enjoy it while it lasts because every week brings changes to our interaction. (Currently, I’m mastering the art of making my own mask from a bandanna and ponytail holders. Google it.)
Keeping your distance makes sense. So does keeping things social.
It’s natural to crave some human contact. Even introverts like me enjoy face time that isn’t Zoom-ing through cyberspace into our screens. It’s natural to keep your distance. Especially when your life, and the lives of those you love, are at stake. People tend to shy away from the plagues of human flesh.
Jesus put them on.
He erased the tension between social and distant by coming near in order to be social. At Christmas, we celebrate His incarnation. Christ came into our world wrapped in human flesh, not a Hazmat suit. “Immanuel” is God with us, not God at a distance from us. At Easter, we celebrate His resurrection. We sing, “Up from the grave He arose!”
But in between the incarnation and the resurrection is a day of distancing unlike anything the world has ever seen. When Jesus was fully exposed to the plague of human sin on Good Friday, the Scriptural account says “all His acquaintances and the women who accompanied Him from Galilee were standing at a distance, seeing these things.” (Luke 23:49)
His closest friends kept their distance. Can’t say I blame them. On Good Friday, the view from ground zero was anything but “good.” Their whole world was dying on that cross. They didn’t know how the story was going to end. The Christ was supposed to be a legendary leader, not a macabre Messiah.
From our perspective in 2020, we know how the story ends. But we still have to decide where to stand in relation to His suffering.
It’s wise to stand at a distance from the danger of COVID-19. It’s risky to stand at a distance from the love of Christ.
He’s not standing distant from us.
Incarnation, crucifixion and resurrection. Those aren’t just churchified four-syllable words that end in “-ion.” They are reminders of how God graciously gets up in your grill, invades your personal space bubble and and invites you to make a choice.
At a time when we’re keeping our distance from others, this particular Easter is a time to draw near to the only one who’s not afraid to be near us. As we come face to face with our humanity, our fragility and our mortality, Jesus doesn’t stand at a distance from the plague of our sin. Even when we stand at a distance from Him.
What will be your perspective on His passion? The closer we draw to Him, the better the view. Who better to remind us of that than the blind hymn writer, Fanny Crosby, who penned these words in 1869,
“Jesus, keep me near the cross, there a precious fountain. Free to all, a healing stream, flows from Calvary’s mountain.”
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.