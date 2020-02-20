The Dragons Closet has updated its business hours. Free open shop times will now match the hours offered at the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.
“By combining our scheduled to match theirs, we will be offering members of the Gretna community the ability to attend both facilities on the same days,” said Rachel Eastman, who runs The Dragons Closet.
The Dragons Closet will be open the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Dragons Closet is located at 317 Paradise Drive. Enter through the door on the east side of the garage. Bring a photo ID and piece of mail dated within the last 30 days to provide proof of residence within the Gretna Public Schools district.
Donations may be dropped off during open shop hours.
The Dragons Closet is also seeking volunteers to work during open shopping.