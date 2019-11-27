The Dragon’s Closet will host its second annual craft fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S. 216th St.
The event will feature more than 80 vendors and crafters.
A silent auction and split the pot raffle will be held.
Holiday activities include a hot cocoa bar, Christmas cookie decorating and pictures with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Childrens activities include inflatables, bounce houses and face painting. Wildlife Encounters will hold a presentation at 1 p.m.
Local food trucks will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donation boxes will be on site for collection of gently used clothing, as well as personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, paper products, laundry items and unwrapped toys.
Admission cost is $2 per person. All proceeds benefit The Dragon’s Closet.