Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION CHANGING TO MAINLY ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ALLOW FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING RUSH HOUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&