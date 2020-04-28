Donut drive-thru

Cars lined up for multiple blocks Friday as they waited to visit the Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle in the McKinney’s Parking Lot. The drive-thru style event offered donuts by the dozen to those who waited in a line that reached from McKinney’s back through the neighborhoods to Angus Street.

 Photo by Rachel George

