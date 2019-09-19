The Dragons Closet is seeking donations for its second annual Family Winter Coat Giveaway.
Evan Boldt is organizing the drive as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Items needed include new and gently coats (must have working zippers and buttons) in size infant through adult plus sizes, snow boots, snow pants, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves.
Dropoff locations are CrossFit Kinesis, F&M Bank, Gretna Chiropractic, Midlands Dental, North Face at the Nebraska Crossing Outlets, Popple Chiropractic, Salon Charisma, Spiker’s and U Save Pharmacy.
The giveaway will be held Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Dragon’s Closet, 217 Paradise Drive.
Contact The Dragons Closet on Facebook at “The Dragons Closet Gretna NE” or email thedrag onsclosetgretnane@gmail.com.