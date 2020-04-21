Due to COVID-19, Gretna Public Schools moved its students to a distance learning platform on March 23.
On April 2, the district announced that distance learning would apply through May to finish the school year.
During the first few weeks, students and staff spent time reviewing what they had learned so far.
Teachers got busy learning to use Zoom, an online video platform, also working together to set priority standards, choosing which information proved critical for students to still learn.
“We’re all learning together right now,” Superintendent Rich Beran said.
As students returned to the virtual classroom April 13 — following GPS’ Spring Break — staff have begun implementing those priority standards.
At the elementary level, grade books have been frozen. Assignments are not being graded, but rather, are being checked for understanding in hopes of preparing students for next year.
Many teachers are focusing on direct instruction, recording videos and finding unique ways to make material stick.
“Our teachers will be better because of this,” said Rex Anderson, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. “They’ve really had to stretch and are getting very creative.”
At the middle school level, each day students receive two lessons in a particular subject. Teachers are available for two hours each day to answer questions. Students are invited to check in or review the previous day’s lessons through Zoom.
Elective and exploratory coursework is offered once a week, with days and times varying.
At the high school level, assignments are graded, though those grades go into a category that is worth a much smaller percentage of the student’s final grade. Students are also offered a second chance to review and make up questions they missed the first time around.
High school teachers are offering office hours through Zoom sessions for students who have questions.
“Everybody’s taking care of each other to do what’s best for kids,” said Violet Glasshoff, Assistant Director of Curriculum and Instruction.
The inability to meet with students face-to-face has proved tough for all teachers, particularly those working in special education.
“It’s a new challenge,” Anderson said. “They’re trying to keep services going by contacting parents and providing guided activities.”
Along with recordings and live meetings, staff has worked to offer coaching for parents on what they can be practicing at home.
“You guys have had to go so far outside of your box, your comfort zone, and you’ve got to do it now,” said board member Rick Hollendieck at the April 13 Board of Education meeting. “I applaud that.”