Daring Dragons donate

The Daring Dragons 4-H Club shows off fleece blankets created Feb. 16 for the Omaha Linus project. The blankets were delivered at the end of February. The club meets monthly and in November, named officers: Katelyn Koke, president; Randy Koke, vice president; Noah Ference, secretary; Abby Wagner, reporter.

 Photo courtesy of Abby Wagner

