Dance by Design students get ready to deliver donations to The Dragons Closet on Dec. 14. Dance by Design spent the month of November collecting personal hygiene products and cleaning products for The Dragons Closet. Owner Amber Mero estimated that donations exceeded $500 or more for the local clothing and supply closet. Mero then donated an additional $100 check on the studio’s behalf. Pictured, from left: Kenadie Barton, Brookelyn Petersen, Jade Mero and Lyla Talbott.