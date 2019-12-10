When I was a kid, those four weeks after Thanksgiving — the Christmas homestretch — felt like years to me. Now, as an adult, those same four weeks pass like landscapes outside a high-speed train. In one labored breath, I inhale Thanksgiving and exhale Christmas.
But a breath to me feels like a decade to my kids. A few years ago — or was it a few minutes? — my preschool-aged daughter used to ask, “Daddy, is today Christmas?” And she completely expected me to answer, “Yes! It’s today!”
She didn’t understand time from my perspective. Rather than try to explain to her all the intricacies of a calendar, a clock, or the rotation of earth around the sun, I just answered, “Not yet. But soon.” I knew the day was fast approaching. Strangely enough, her hope was always undaunted.
The season of Advent is about waiting for Jesus like a child waits for Christmas day.
Since at least the 4th century, Christians have used Advent as a time of fasting and prayer to not only remember Christ’s first arrival, or Advent, but also to anticipate His second.
Jesus promised He would come back. But it’s been a minute.
So, what is taking Him so long? After two millennia, is anybody still waiting? Has God forgotten about us? Did He lie to us? Is He even capable of coming back? These are fair questions. We don’t need to be afraid to ask them; we just need to know where to look for answers.
In the first century, mere decades after Jesus had walked the earth, people were asking the same questions. Folks were getting downright impatient with God, asking “What happened to the promise that Jesus is coming again?”
The apostle Peter responded to the questions with a Christmas letter we should all consider hanging on our walls this season:
“But you must not forget this one thing, dear friends: A day is like a thousand years to the Lord, and a thousand years is like a day. The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent.” (2 Peter 3v3-9)
We have been waiting two millennia for the return of Jesus because God is graceful, not because He is forgetful.
Acknowledging our questions helps to live in the tension of “already…not yet.” Jesus has “already” arrived at His first Advent. He has “not yet” arrived for His second. In the mean time, it’s okay to long for the day of His return.
In 1744, Charles Wesley turned his questions into prayerful song, writing the Advent hymn, “Come, thou long expected Jesus, born to set thy people free, from our sins and fears release us, let us find our rest in Thee.”
As the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas feel like years to my children but a breath to me, these two thousand years that seem like forever to us are just a breath to our Father. We don’t understand. But He sees the day will soon be here.
May the Father’s promise spark in us a childlike anticipation that sends us daily bounding into the throne room of heaven to ask, “Daddy, is it today?”
With patience and grace, our Creator answers, “Not yet. But soon.”
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.