For the past 14 years, mystery lovers have been captivated by Walt, a dedicated sheriff in the “Walt Longmire Mysteries.”
On Aug. 17, the man behind the words and a New York Times best-selling author, Craig Johnson, will be at the Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue, 3750 Raynor Parkway, to share his wisdom with fans.
The Sarpy County libraries of the Bellevue Public Library, Sump Memorial Library, La Vista Public Library, Springfield Memorial Library and Gretna Public Library came together to make this special event possible.
For about a year staff from each library held meetings to work out the details of the event such as funding and location.
“It’s been a wonderful collaboration with the other libraries. It brings the libraries together,” said Connie Manzer, the Springfield Library director. “Coming together shows the community that we can work together.”
Johnson will begin the evening with a meet-and-greet session at 5 p.m. for meet-and-greet ticket holders. The main event, which is free, will begin at 7 p.m. After the main event, attendees will have a chance to purchase books and get them signed.
Meet-and-greet tickets are $45 and are still available at GPL and libraries in Springfield, La Vista and Papillion. General admission tickets can be found at all libraries and are free to the public, including those who are not library card holders.
Tickets, while supplies last, are limited to two per person on a first-come first-serve basis.
The series of 13, soon to be 14 books, was adapted into a television series “Longmire,” which aired for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.
“We are hoping to have a really good audience for him and to make this a big success,” Bellevue Public Library Director Julie Dinville said.
“We want to share this with the entire community.”
Rebecca McCorkindale, assistant director of the Gretna Public Library, said attendance could determine if the libraries host an event like this in the future.
“Even if it’s a lower turnout than expected, I feel confident that we will try another special countywide program again,” McCorkindale said. “After all, we are stronger together than apart from one another.”
For more information, call the Gretna Public Library at 402-332-4480 or email gretna.library@gmail.com.