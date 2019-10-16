Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host its 10th annual Harvest Arts and Crafts Boutique Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free. More than 70 vendors are registered. A lunch cafe and bake sale will ensure food is available.
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the event will feature a basket raffle to benefit the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.
Ten baskets will offer items including Nebraska football tickets; gift cards to Angus Burgers and Shakes, Alamo Drafthouse, Parker’s Smokehouse and more; Visa gift cards; and a wine and cheese basket.
Tickets will be $2 each or 12 for $20 and will be sold throughout the day. The winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the craft fair and notified by phone to pick up the basket from the church at their convenience.
GVFD plans to put the money raised toward extrication equipment.
The church is located at 11204 S. 204th St.