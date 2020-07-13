Jennifer Davis knew she wasn’t alone in her predicament.
Growing up in Gretna, Davis was among many other brides, both locally and nationwide, who were faced with navigating wedding plans amidst a global health crisis and directives that limited social gatherings.
“It’s definitely been a big change,” said Davis, who got engaged to now-husband Matt Bova in January 2019. “We were planning our wedding for a year and-a-half until our actual wedding date. Within the last three months, those plans fell through.”
Davis said many groups formed on Facebook almost immediately, creating a community of women coming together to work through plans and ideas.
“Our original guest list was around 250,” Davis said. “When COVID hit, it was kind of an immediate stop. In March, we were at a big crossroads, where we could postpone the event even farther, cancel and elope or try to do what we could on the 20th and maybe postpone the larger party.
“We want to be safe, but we definitely don’t want to wait getting married.”
Following direction from a friend who got married in April, the couple decided to proceed with a traditional ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church on June 20, followed by the traditional photos and a small reception with their wedding party at Anthony’s Steakhouse.
The ceremony was shared via Facebook live stream for those who could not attend.
“We were pretty lucky, where things have gotten a little more relaxed,” Davis said. “We rescheduled our full reception until next May. Hopefully as things turn toward the better — fingers crossed — we’ll be able to have the event.”
Davis’ family also tried to provide a sense of normalcy, adjusting a surprise wedding shower to a drive by event for friends and family to congratulate the couple.
“I didn’t know what to expect but it was an awesome surprise,” Davis said. “I got to see so many people that I wasn’t really expecting to see at all. It was pretty heartbreaking knowing that some of my coworkers, extended family and friends wouldn’t be able to join on the wedding day. They’re still showing all the love and support in the world for us, which is so awesome to see. Everyone’s really rallied behind us.”
To brides still fine-tuning their wedding plans as the world navigates a global pandemic, Davis offered the following tips:
• “Don’t turn away anybody offering themselves to help. Planning a traditional wedding and then trying to redo a wedding in three months is insane.”
• “Lean on your friends and family. Remember, what’s important at the end of the day is that you’re marrying your significant other.”
• “Throw your expectations out the window on what a wedding should be. This takes a lot of pressure off your shoulders to have to do all the expected traditions. Everything you think is expected or required as a wedding, you don’t have to do. Make it your day and have fun as much as you can.”