The Gretna City Council approved a redevelopment plan Feb. 18 for a major highway corridor.
The development — to be known as BDC Commons — will sit north of Highway 6/31, west/southwest of South Bryan Street and south/southeast of South Street, accessed by the highway between Azria Health Gretna/Gretna Community Living Center and Cort Plaza.
The Gretna Community Development Agency, comprised of the same members as the Gretna City Council, recommended approval before the council held a public hearing on the item.
Both the feasibility and conformance with the city’s general plan, along with the use of tax-increment financing were considered at the meeting.
During the hearing, Batis Development Company officials shared that Fareway planned to develop a 20,000-square-foot store on one of the four lots. Two other lots are in works to become a convenience store and fast food or fast casual restaurant, while the remaining lot has no potential buyer at this time.
A traffic light will be installed at Highway 31 and adjacent Bryan Street and will serve as the only access point to the three main lots to be developed at this time.
In September, the council approved the commercial corridor along Highway 6 be given a blighted and substandard declaration. That area included Cort Plaza and the open field nearby.
The designation as blighted or substandard allowed the potential for future developers to utilize tax-increment financing. Through TIF, property taxes enter a special fund that reimburses the developer for expenses incurred making improvements to the property.
Through the approved funding, the developer will be allowed a maximum of $1.3 million in TIF funds, or TIF funding for a maximum of 15 years — the maximum for TIF designation — whichever occurs first.
Though many community members sat in the audience, none spoke in favor or against the proposal.
Also at its Feb. 18 meeting, the council:
• Approved a final plat for a subdivision to be known as BDC Commons, generally located northwest of Highway 6/31 and Bryan Street.
• Approved a replat for a subdivision to be known as Hawkins Gretna Addition, replat 1, generally located west of McKenna Avenue and north of West Angus Road. This replat will allow for a change of property lines between two lots.
• Approved a request to rezone lots 1 through 10 of Sarpy Heights II from residential estates to residential estates with animals. This change would allow for a limited number of hooved animals on these lots, located in a medium to low density residential area. The rezone was requested because of the change from Sarpy County to City of Gretna jurisdiction, which happened several years ago. Some lots have grandfather rights because they have maintained hooved animals, while some have lost the right and needed the zone change to have hooved animals on their lots.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 2-20 (8), approval of the 2020 One and Six Year Highway and Street Improvement Program.
• Approved a Class D liquor license to Western Oil II LLC, doing business as Speedee Mart 2840, 431 S. Highway 6.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2058, amending section 1-715 (H) bidding procedures.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2059, which amends zoning regulations to implement a new R-4 highest density residential zoning district and design review committee.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2062, an update to the comprehensive plan regarding the future growth boundary. The approval is subject to the completion of new maps detailing the future growth boundary.
• Tabled Ordinance 2063, rezoning of the Highland Pointe subdivision from transitional agriculture to an R-3 high density residential with a planned unit development zoning district.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 2-20 (6), approval of an interlocal agreement between the City of Gretna and the Gretna Public Schools related to recreational facilities for use by the city and school district.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 2-20 (5), approval to place a ballot question on the statewide primary election in the City of Gretna on May 12, 2020, to authorize an increase in the city’s sales and use tax from 1.5% to 2%.
• Introduced, waived three readings and ultimately adopted Ordinance 2064, amending the Gretna Municipal Code regarding the allowed locations for fireworks stands. The city noticed that more locations for nonprofits to host their stands were needed.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 2-20 (7), approving Amendment 3 to the Gretna, Omaha and Sarpy County sewer agreement. The amendment shows that as sewer service is extended south of the Sarpy ridge line, Omaha will allow that to be pumped back over the ridge into their systems.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.
The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month.
For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.