Road projects remain a priority for the City of Gretna in 2020.
The Gretna City Council approved and adopted its one- and six-year road plan at its March 3 meeting.
A state-mandated plan, the document identifies projects the city intends to complete in the current year as well as through 2025.
Projects identified for 2020 are:
• General maintenance/street pavement replacement;
• Brick reconstruction on McKenna Avenue from Angus to Burns roads;
• R & R Road from Highway 6/31 to 217th Street;
• Capehart Road west of Highway 6 to city limits;
• 220th Street from Fairview Road to R & R Road, and R & R Road from 217th to 220th streets.
The list of items on the six-year plan continues to shrink. Projects listed here are identified as potential needs in the coming years. The projects identified in the six-year plan are:
• Alley between McKenna Avenue and Aberdeen Street (north of Wallace Street);
• Angus Street from Cherokee to Bryan streets;
• Highway 6/31 and Jansen Drive deceleration turn lane;
• Platteview Road west of Highway 31;
• Apache Drive from Paradise Drive to Gruenther Road;
• Capehart Road east of Highway 6 to city limits;
• 200th Street north of Highway 370;
• 216th Street from Angus Street South to South Street.
Projects completed in 2019 and removed from the list include 204th Street, Hamption Drive from Husker Drive to 220th Street, Westplains Road from Pontiac Drive to McKenna Avenue, South 208th Street from Schofield Drive to Lincoln Road, and Bobwhite Drive east of 217th Avenue.
Also at its March 3 meeting, the council:
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2065, rezoning Sarpy Heights II lots 1–10 from residential estates to residential estates with animals.
• Approved a subdivision agreement and lot owners association maintenance agreement for lots 1–4 and Outlot A of BDC Commons.
• Approved Hidden Hollow/Harvest Hills phase 1 water main improvements and 192nd Street phase 1 water main improvements (SID 337) bids. Kersten Construction Inc. was approved for both bids: $774,227.05 for the Hidden Hollow/Harvest Hills contract and $507,285.50 for the 192nd Street project.
• Approved a $102,740 bid to Dostal’s Construction for the new Peterson Park shelter.
The board then entered executive session for a strategy session with the city administrator and city attorney with respect to contract negotiations.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.