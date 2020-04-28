Plans for a proposed museum in downtown Gretna will move forward.
Last week, the Gretna City Council approved a lease agreement between the City and Gretna Fire Museum, a Nebraska nonprofit organization formed on behalf of museum efforts.
The museum — to be located at the old garage on Angus Road, situated between the apartment building and St. Patrick Catholic Church — is expected to house many interactive displays for children.
With a special focus on preserving Gretna Volunteer Fire Department history, the museum will also incorporate city history in its displays.
Also at the April 21 meeting, the council:
• Adopted Ordinance 2065, rezoning Sarpy Heights II lots 1–10 from residential estates to residential estates with animals.
• Approved one sewer rate reduction request.
• Approved four new Gretna Volunteer Fire Department volunteers: Anna Osborn, Coy Petersen, William Zeleny and Mike Plambeck Jr.
• Approved an inter-local agreement with the Gretna Rural Fire District for Capehart Road infrastructure improvements. The project will include paving, and getting utilities to a site on the south side of Capehart Road, about a quarter-mile west of Highway 6/31, where a future fire station is expected to be built.
• Gave approval to solicit bids for the Capehart Road paving, sanitary sewer and water main improvements.
The next regular City Council meeting will be held virtually (via Zoom) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
For meeting information and agendas, visit gretnane.org.