At its April 7 meeting, the Gretna City Council authorized city staff to implement procedures for delinquent accounts and installment plans for city utility subscribers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease.
Under the new procedures the city will not disconnect utilities for any customer for 45 days (subject to extension) from the April 7 passage of the resolution.
Customers subject to disconnection must submit in writing a request to suspend the utility disconnection because of financial disruption to the customer’s personal or business income from COVID-19. The nature of disruption should briefly be indicated, whether that’s loss of income from contracting COVID-19, loss of income from caring for a family member or friend that has COVID-19, temporary or permanent loss of employment, income loss due to social distancing, loss of income due to self-quarantine or other COVID-19 related reasons.
The customer should also indicate in writing a willingness to commit to a payment plan for the unpaid utility bills. Agreement will be made in writing at the time of the request. If the customer has not returned to work by the date of payment on the agreement, the agreement can be amended.
Customer should also indicate they understand that providing false information to a public utility is a violation of Nebraska state statutes and is a punishable offense.
Written requests should be emailed to rhonda@cityofgretna.com or jennifer@cityofgretna.com. For more information, call 402-332-3336 ext. 1207 or 1216, or visit gretnane.org.
Also at its April 7 meeting, the council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a planned unit development amendment for the Royal View apartment community. The amendment includes changes to design standards for the development, including changes to roof design structures to allow for flat roofs in the development.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2065, rezoning Sarpy Heights II lots 1–10 from residential estates to residential estates with animals.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 4-20 (1), an OPPD easement and supplemental letter of terms and conditions. The easement is located in Lot 13 of the Burlington Park at Gretna Station subdivision.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 3-20 (3), proposed resolution on the 2020 City of Gretna pay plan. The resolution amends the city’s employee handbook and policy manual, pay plan and pay ranges. Updates include the adjustment of maximum amount of sick leave accumulated for an employee to 900 hours, allowing an employee to carry over up to 80 hours of vacation from year-to-year, imposing no annual limit of the city’s contribution to an employee retirement account and continued matching contributions at 6%, as well as adjusted pay plans and pay ranges.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 4-20 (4), COVID-19 Shelter in Place Plan for the City of Gretna operations. The plan outlines procedures for city personnel to follow should city offices be required to close with no employees present, as well as plans for how city operations would function.
• Approved and adopted resolution 4-20 (5), a Sarpy County and United Cities of Sarpy County Mutual Aid Agreement. The agreement outlines procedures and responsibilities of Sarpy County and the cities it encompasses should they need to share services and resources in the event of an emergency.
• Approved four sewer rate reduction requests.
• Approved six 2020 fireworks stands for the July 4 selling season: Gretna Lions Club, 11204 S. 204th St.; Gretna Optimist Club, 11821 S. 216th St.; Gretna Friends of the Library, 11821 S. 216th St.; Gretna Days Foundation, 907 Village Square; Gretna Baseball Foundation, 277 W. Gruenther Road, Lot 277; Gretna Soccer Club, South 216th Plaza.
• Approved a pay request of $98,407.78 to Compass Utility LLC for work on the downtown streetscape improvements.
• Reviewed bids for the Buffalo Creek Phase 3 — Nebraska Crossing Pumping Station Standby Generator and awarded the $42,975 contract to NMC Power Systems.
• Approved a change order for an additional $45,000 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for Buffalo Creek Phase 2 Undercrossing and Phase 3 improvements. The change order reflects the cost of the standby generator, as well as replacement of outdated equipment that would have been expensive to maintain. The cost of the generator was incorporated into the project after a storm in recent years prompted the city to consider it. Now, the Nebraska Crossing plant will have its own standby generator and the city’s two portable generators will be available for its other lift stations.
The next regular city council meeting will be held virtually Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For meeting information and agendas, visit gretnane.org.