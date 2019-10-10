At its Oct. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved the 2020 City Improvement Plan.
The plan outlines projects discussed at the council’s recent goal setting session, as well as those detailed in the 2020 budget.
The plan’s purpose is to chart projects, including when they would occur and the financing behind them. Projects planned for this year are in various stages of work, from planning to getting underway.
Notable projects on the 2020 plan include the downtown project, which is expected to begin in the spring. A couple of sewer projects accompany the PEL study that will take a look at a future interchange in the area of 192nd Street and Highway 370.
Plans for the Wehrspann Trail and Fields at Gretna are also in the works. Future projects being discussed include an aquatic and recreation facility, softball and baseball fields, park development, a community center and library, and a splash park.
Also at the meeting, the council:
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2051, amending the master fee schedule. The ordinance outlines all city fees in one place. Many of those fees are related to sewer connection and parks, utilities, planning and zoning.
• Approved and adopted Resolutuon 9-19 (5), approving the municipal annual certification of program compliance form 2019 to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads and Classifications and Standards.
• Approved the following new Gretna volunteer firefighters: Camren Walling, Nicholas Parker, Tony Kiser, Chris Peterson, Catherine Chambers, Alyssa Schuett, Robert Carnazzo and Chandler Cannon.
• Approved a pay request of $90,098.51 to Vrba Construction Inc. for 2019 water main improvements.
• Approved a change order subtraction of $656.20 and a pay request of $103,765.27 to Charles Sargent Irrigation for Municipal Well No. 8 and well house project.
• Approved a pay request of $40,397.34 to TAB Construction for 216th Street paving.
• Approved a pay request of $268,165.29 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Lakeview water main improvements (SID 335.)
• Approved the annexation agreement with the rural fire district for 2019 city annexations.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George