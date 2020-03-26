As social distancing becomes the new norm, congregations throughout the Gretna community have gotten creative with their approach to fellowship.
Many churches are offering live streams of Sunday services on social media, while others welcome church members to devotional meetings through the Zoom app.
Tyler Johnson, youth director at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, hosted two Netflix Party sessions last week, inviting church families to watch a movie together from the comfort of their own homes.
Through an extension of the Google Chrome browser, accessed at netflixparty.com, Johnson selected the movie, sharing the link invitation with friends.
“Things like Netflix Party allow us to do things together even though we are apart,” Johnson said. “There’s a chat function on it so you can chat via text without disturbing others.”
RELC youth have also connected virtually by playing games together on Discord, a free service that allows text, voice and video chat.
“It’s similar to Zoom but is typically used by gamers online,” Johnson said. “I have some games that can be played by large groups of people. It’s a great opportunity for fellowship and stress relief during a hard time.
“Whether it’s a lot of people or a few people, we want to do our best to offer times to connect and de-stress during this time. We’ll be continuing nights like this during this isolation. I’m still researching and developing new ways for us to connect and grow together while we spend our time social distancing and/or quarantining.”
Johnson said she is available by email at Tyler.Johnson@relchurch.net if other churches are interested in hosting similar events and need help setting them up.
RELC has made a list of elderly congregational members, connecting them to someone they can check in with and call for connection. The church has created a YouTube account and Pastor James Sells is streaming services, and Zoom meetings have been hosted for fellowship, devotion and information.
“I feel really blessed to be in this congregation, as they’ve really come together to help everyone get through this,” Johnson said. “The church is more than a building; we are the church wherever we are. I think now, although times are hard, (they)are really showing how awesome people are.”
Other churches in the area offering online services include Gretna United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gretna Baptist Church, Standing Stone Bible Church, Journey Church, Acts 2 Church, Steadfast Gretna, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, New Song Church and The Water’s Edge.
For updates, visit your church’s website or social media page.