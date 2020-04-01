Formerly the Fields at Gretna, plans for Gretna Crossing Park will rely heavily on the passing of a half-cent sales tax on the May primary ballot.
Information on that sales tax, as well as the park’s master plan, will be shared through two community sessions this week.
Hosted by Rec 4 All — the advocacy group for the initiative — sessions will be held Thursday and Monday (April 2 and April 6) at 7 p.m. The sessions were have moved to an online platform, with a Facebook Live scheduled for Thursday and a Zoom meeting planned for Monday.
If approved by voters within Gretna city limits, the tax would eventually pay for the city’s $44.3 million contribution to the project, with 70% of those funds generated by business at Nebraska Crossing.
The city would contribute about two thirds of the cost of a $32.7 million aquatics/recreation facility, as well as all other park amenities, including trail systems, an outdoor classroom, a dog park, a playground and picnic shelters, an amphitheater, a fishing pond and an 18-hole disc golf course.
The other third of the aquatics cost — $9.2 million — would be contributed by Gretna Public Schools, which would primarily use the indoor aquatics facility for its Gretna High School swim team.
An outdoor aquatics facility is also proposed through the plan, expected to include a zero entry pool, lazy river, three water slides and plenty of shading and seating areas, accommodating more than six times the capacity of the current Gretna Municipal Pool.
Alongside aquatics, the 68,000-square-foot facility would provide space for a gymnasium, concessions, locker rooms and plenty of space to exercise, with an additional 30,000 square feet of space dedicated for future expansion. A community room would be available for meetings and birthday parties.
If residents within city limits approve the half-cent sales tax, the school district is expected to collect their portion of funding through its fall bond proposal, expected to also seek funding for Gretna’s second high school. If the city’s bond and sales tax proposal is not approved, the district would likely build the pool inside the new school.
For more information on the Rec 4 All initiative, visit gretnarec4all.weebly.com or facebook.com/gretnarec4all. A list of “Frequently Asked Questions” provides a wealth of information on the project and a flyover video rendering of the conceptual master plan is also available.