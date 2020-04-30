Seems like these days, all we wanna do is Zoom, Zoom — and I’m not talking about shaking any body parts.
With a decent web connection and a couple of clicks, we can be talking with anyone in the world on a digital screen small enough to fit in our pockets. It’s like we’re living in an episode of “The Jetsons.”
Video calls have been around for a while but now that we’re in the age of coronavirus, services like Zoom are part of everyday life. They allow us to work together, study together, and meet together without being together. Talk shows are Zooming, schools are Zooming and even churches are Zooming.
That’s incredibly convenient, remarkable and useful. But after a month of Zooming, these calls can also feel incredibly hollow. What does it mean when you start to feel a little Zoomed-out? What if it’s a cue to zoom in on something else?
There is paradoxical power in a person’s digital image. Technology has opened the door for us to be in each other’s living rooms.
We can see faces that we wouldn’t have been able to see otherwise. Still, virtual reality isn’t as good as actual reality. It’s like looking at a picture of food without being able to eat it: your appetite is stirred but not satisfied.
Turns out Zoom calls can’t connect everything.
What if the solution is theological, not technological? Perhaps the reason we’re left longing after video calls is because God has created us with a desire to be more than just a megapixel on someone’s screen.
The first time God says something is “not good” in the Bible is when He describes the bachelorized condition of the man He breathed into existence.
“It is not good for the man to be alone.” (Genesis 2:18)
That passage refers specifically to marriage but it’s applicable to any human relationship. It’s not good for us to be alone because we were created to be in community.
Video meetings give us the feeling of being together but after a while they only remind us that we’re alone. At some point, when we click the red button and leave the meeting, it’s back to life, back to reality.
When folks think of God, they tend to picture him as a technologically-challenged grandparent who’s still rocking a flip phone. That’s more than a misunderstanding of the uncreated Creator who spoke the universe into existence.
God is many things. Technologically challenged is not one of them.
When it was time for God to reveal Himself to humans in a way we could understand, the Almighty didn’t line up a Zoom call. He came in human skin to show us what He’s really like. Some things have to be done in person.
God doesn’t offer us a pixelated image of Himself; He sends us His Son. We can still see Him in the complexity of creation, the beauty of rainbows and the loving care of human touch.
One of the lasting lessons we’re learning through this virus is that Man cannot live on video alone. We were created to communicate with our creator.
His personal line is open. Anyone who clicks in by faith can enter into something better than a Zoom call with God. They can enter into His actual presence.
He offers us something more than virtual reality. He offers us Himself.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.