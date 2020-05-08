One of the most famous influencers on planet earth has 216 million followers who call him the greatest soccer player in the world.
One of the most effective influencers on the planet has a much smaller number of followers who call her “mom.”
“Influencers” use their platform to sway opinions and actions and, of course, purchases. And while the form may be relatively new, the function of influence is as old as the hills. Don’t let all the likes, follows, and heart emojis deceive you; a person doesn’t have to have millions of followers to be an effective influence.
Influence is as influence does, so for my money a mom is one of the most effective influencers on the planet. Moms may operate on a relatively smaller scale but to their kids, they’re bigger than any celebrity.
Even Cristiano Ronaldo — the one with 216 million followers — understands the importance of moms; he posted a pic with his earlier this week. Just because that pic garnered more likes than the population of a small nation doesn’t mean every mom isn’t a mega-influencer.
Most moms don’t have the time to gussy up their Instagram because they’re too busy picking up socks off the floor, orchestrating Zoom calls and directing family standards and practices.
Smells like influence to me.
Moms shape attitudes, actions and beliefs. They sway opinions and superglue broken toys. They can be tough as a nail one minute and warm as a cinnamon roll the next. If we were asked to name the most influential person in our life, many of us would put mom at the top of the list.
And of all the influences a mom can have, nothing is more important than influencing a child’s faith.
Just ask Timothy. He was an influential leader in the first-century church. Two New Testament letters bear his name. Two women nurtured his young faith.
“I am reminded of your sincere faith, which first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice and, I am persuaded, now lives in you also.” (2 Timothy 1:5)
That’s how the apostle Paul, a powerful influencer in the early church, began his second letter to Timothy — with a shout out to Lois and Eunice. They may not have the name recognition Timothy had but without them, we wouldn’t have Timothy.
And without Grace, Doris, Twila, Farrol and Jodie — and a host of other faithful moms — I wouldn’t be who I am.
Many times, that’s how motherly influence works: behind the scenes. Most moms don’t want to be recognized; they want their children to succeed. They make selfless sacrifices for the sake of the children they love.
That has a familiar ring.
Just as loving moms lay aside their lives to provide for their kids, Jesus laid down His life to provide forgiveness for us. He didn’t do it for recognition. He did it for reconciliation. His sacrificial love reunites us rebellious kids with our loving creator.
Not every maternal influence is good. Not every Mother’s Day is joyful. We live in a broken world with broken kids, broken dads and broken moms. For many, celebrating this made-up holiday is like re-opening a painful wound. For others, the pressure of comparison and picture-perfect expectations makes the day bittersweet.
Let’s remember that as we remember moms.
No matter what your motherly experiences have been, the wounds of Jesus can heal your wounds. Sacrificial love is the strongest influence in the world.
—Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org