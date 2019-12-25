When people in our culture report an Unidentified Flying Object, the sighting almost always involves a bright light in the sky and a terrified person on the ground.
When some first-century shepherds saw unidentified flying objects, there were bright lights in the sky and terrified people on the ground. However, what happened that night was celestial, not extra-terrestrial. It didn’t happen near Roswell; it happened near Bethlehem.
The account is well-known to many of us:
“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified.” (Luke 2:8-9)
That’s often the case when angels appear in the Bible. The humans who see them usually experience more of a petrified moment than a precious moment.
As we sing in the Christmas hymn, Silent Night. “Shepherds quake at the sight.” The were shaking in their sandals because God’s glory filled the night sky: “Glory streams from heaven afar, heavenly hosts sing alleluia. Christ, the savior is born.”
Christmas is a day to remember that God is a God of close encounters. But it’s okay to admit that can be a little scary. When God thundered His glory to the children of Israel on Mt. Sinai, they were afraid. Very afraid. “Speak to us yourself, and we will listen,” they said to Moses. “But let not God speak to us, or we will die.”(Exodus 20:19)
Hey, if God shook your house and lit up your night sky, you’d be scared, too. His light can cause fright. He’s perfect. So bright and so powerful we couldn’t bear the full glory of His presence. Fortunately for us, He is as gracious as He is glorious. To the petrified, He speaks peace — just as he spoke to the shepherds 2,000 years ago.
“But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’” (Luke 2:10-12)
God didn’t hide this arrival behind barbed wire in an ancient version of Area 51. His glory turned darkness into broad daylight as He announced His presence in the everyday lives of everyday people.
Which is why we can sing of His ministry here on earth as “the dawn of redeeming grace.” Jesus, Lord at His birth, refracted the glory of God into a life that people could understand. He came as a baby, not a superstar. He was touchable, not terrifying. He didn’t annihilate sinners, prostitutes and tax collectors. He ate with them, taught them, called them to repent and then gave His life for them.
This kind of sacrificial love is alien to our world but Jesus made it reality for anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear. He’s still every bit as glorious today. He’s still revealing Himself in the lives of anyone who willing to believe and see. As frightening as it can be to face our sins in light of His glory, Jesus is still good news.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.