The City of Gretna’s tax rate will again remain largely unchanged for the 2019–20 fiscal year.
The Gretna City Council approved its budget and tax rate following a public hearing at its Sept. 17 meeting.
This year’s budget, which includes the general fund, street fund, bond fund and keno and incentive funds, sits at $31.6 million.
The city is valued at more than $406 million, an increase over last year’s $379 million.
The tax rate is 46.9 cents per $100 valuation, meaning the owner of a $200,000 home will pay about $938 in taxes to the city.
Big projects for this budget include the downtown project, paid for by the city’s street fund. The city has also budgeted significant funds for numerous water main and sewer projects.
The city has obtained a grant to help fund the Wehrspann Trail project, with planning expected to begin in early October.