On Friday, the City of Gretna released a Proclamation of Local Emergency.
“There are two main reasons for it,” Gretna City Administrator Jeff Kooistra said. “Hopefully neither will ever occur.
More a measure of caution, the declaration allows the mayor some authority to adjust the city’s annual budget if the need arises because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I don’t perceive any issues with that right now,” Kooistra said. “We’ve kind of cut back on things we’re spending money on. Along with cutting back a little right now, we have a good cash balance in our funds.”
For the sake of being prepared, a state of emergency must be declared should the city wish to access financial help, in the instance that the federal government decides to make funds available.
The proclamation allows the mayor to authorize, on the city’s behalf, “the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements and the applying to the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor’s Emergency Fund and to any other federal, state or private resources available to the City of Gretna or its citizens, business owners, employees and all eligible applicants, to deal with this emergency.”
“This doesn’t change anything, it just opens up a couple of opportunities for us,” Kooistra said.