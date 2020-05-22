The Gretna City Pool will not open for the 2020 season, per the COVID-19 policies and procedures passed Tuesday by the Gretna City Council.
City staff cited the inability to meet social distancing guidelines, the inability to assure all items are disinfected and a shortfall of trained lifeguards as factors in the decision.
Other policies outlined procedures for most city operations, including parks, public works and Gretna City Hall.
Baseball and softball fields will begin to open for practices and games, per the state’s guidance. The city is coordinating with the Gretna Youth Softball and Baseball Association and other groups to work out the details. Right now, procedures will offer guidelines for three gradual phases of field use.
Park restrooms are expected to remain closed this year, due to the inability to sanitize them. The council will revisit this later if there is a need to reopen to restrooms.
City playgrounds remain open, with posted signs that advise caution to those who use them. The city sanitizes the playground structures periodically.
City Hall will remain closed to the public through May 31. In June, visitors may enter the building by appointment only. All visitors will sign in and may have to complete a short health survey through June 30. In July and August, City Hall will be open to customers, though they will still need to sign in and complete the health survey.
The Gretna Public Works Facility will follow the same procedures and schedules as Gretna City Hall.
The Library Board will decide when it is safe to reopen the Gretna Public Library and Gretna Children’s Library.
Also at its May 19 meeting, the council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved planned unit development (PUD) amendment #5 to Nebraska Crossing, including additional buildings, building enlargement and additional parking for the development. This amendment will allow for future growth at Nebraska Crossing. A part of the amendment allows for additional buildings for major retailers. Another part allows for small structures within the existing mall for temporary activities.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a revised preliminary and final plat, and rezoning from low density residential to highest density residential, for a subdivision to be known as Harvest Hills Phase 2. The area includes 100 lots and five outlots, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Schram Road. The revision allows for the rezoning, as well as the possibility for an elementary school to be built in the subdivision.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat and rezoning from transitional agriculture to high density residential with a corridor overlay for a subdivision to be known as Highland Pointe Phase 2, generally located north of Lincoln Road and west of Highway 6/31.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit to allow the internet sale of firearms to Rippe Enterprises, Lot 131 of the Plum Creek subdivision. Permit conditions warrant that firearms be kept in a safe and that sales be made by appointment only.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved an employee appreciation program for the City of Gretna employees based on years of service.
• Approved Resolution 5-20 (2), approving the Nebraska Highway 370 Automated Roadway Project agreement between the City of Gretna and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2066, rezoning the Harvest Hills Phase 2 subdivision lots 66-166 and outlots C through G from transitional agriculture to highest density residential.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2067, rezoning the Highland Pointe subdivision lots 152-195 and outlot E from transitional agriculture to high density residential with a corridor overlay district.
• Introduced, waived three readings, approved and adopted Ordinance 2068, amending the City of Gretna’s municipal code to increase the city’s local option sales and use tax from 1.5% to 2%.
• Gave approval to a legacy project as presented by a Leadership Sarpy group. The project will implement two city “wayfinding” signs at the corner of Highway 6/31 and Angus Street.
• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 309 for the Windsor East subdivision lots 1-93 and outlots A-K.
• Approved a pay request of $97,892.38 to Compass Utility, LLC., for downtown streetscape improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $58,523.05 to Vrba Construction Inc. for water main improvements.
The next regular council meeting will be held virtually Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For meeting information, agendas and minutes, visit gretnane.org.