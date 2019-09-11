At its Sept. 3 meeting, the Gretna City Council took the following action:

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2051, amending the master fee schedule.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2052, amending city council Wards 1 and 2.

• Approved addendums to subdivision agreements with SID No. 337 for the Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills subdivisions providing for a cost share for South 192nd Street improvements.

• Approved an interlocal agreement for police services with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department.

• Approved a lease agreement between the City of Gretna and Future Wireless Technologies of Nebraska.

• Approved a change order of an additional $1,121.20 to NL&L Construction Inc. for 2019 street improvements. The council then approved two pay requests to NL&L in the amounts of $33,785.86 and $15,693.02.

• Approved a pay request of $163,260.20 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Lakeview water main improvements.

• Approved a contract time extension and a pay request of $168,373.53 to Charles Sargent Irrigation for Municipal Well No. 8 and Well House project.

• Approved a sewer rate reduction request.

The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation and contract negotiations.

The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

Rachel George

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.