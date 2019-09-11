At its Sept. 3 meeting, the Gretna City Council took the following action:
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2051, amending the master fee schedule.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2052, amending city council Wards 1 and 2.
• Approved addendums to subdivision agreements with SID No. 337 for the Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills subdivisions providing for a cost share for South 192nd Street improvements.
• Approved an interlocal agreement for police services with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department.
• Approved a lease agreement between the City of Gretna and Future Wireless Technologies of Nebraska.
• Approved a change order of an additional $1,121.20 to NL&L Construction Inc. for 2019 street improvements. The council then approved two pay requests to NL&L in the amounts of $33,785.86 and $15,693.02.
• Approved a pay request of $163,260.20 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Lakeview water main improvements.
• Approved a contract time extension and a pay request of $168,373.53 to Charles Sargent Irrigation for Municipal Well No. 8 and Well House project.
• Approved a sewer rate reduction request.
The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation and contract negotiations.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George