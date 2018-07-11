At its July 3 meeting, the Gretna City Council took the following action:
• Held a public hearing regarding, before ultimately approving, a Class D liquor license to Pit Stop G&C — Gretna LLC., doing business as Pit Stop G&C, located at 712 N. Highway 6.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2024, amending zoning regulations to include the downtown overlay district.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2025, rezoning to neighborhood commercial Lot B4C1 in the northwest quarter of S36, T14N, R10E, City of Gretna, Sarpy County, Neb.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2026, rezoning to R-2 medium density residential the Lakeview subdivision Lots 1-193 and Outlots A-J.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2027, amending zoning regulations 8.18.03 (A)(2) and (C)(3) regarding dog day care facilities and allowing overnight boarding and play areas.
• Approved a pay request of $256,301.20 to HR Bookstrom Construction for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 2A.
• Approved a pay request of $263,724.04 to TAB Holding Inc. for work on the 204th Street and Angus Street paving improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $151,726.54 to TAB Holding Inc. for work on the 216th Street paving improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $89,432.35 for stored materials to Engemann Drainage Inc. for work on the NC Industrial Park/Highway 6 water main improvements.
• Approved a 92-day time extension request to Engemann Drainage Inc. for the NC Industrial Park/Highway 6 water main improvements.
• Approved a contract with JDW Midwest LLC. for plan review services.
• Approved a special designated liquor license for Greater Omaha Sports Committee, Inc., for Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 for the Nebraska Ballon and Wine Festival.
The next regular City Council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George