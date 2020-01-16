At its Jan. 7 meeting, the Gretna City Council took the following action:
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2057, adopting regulations for the City of Gretna’s processing of applications for and the deployment of small wireless facilities by telecommunications companies.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2060, rezoning the BDC Commons subdivision Lots 1 through 4 and Outlot A entirely to a general commercial zoning district with a corridor overlay district.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2061, excluding certain real estate from the corporate limits.
• Approved a change order return of $3,702.50 for work on the municipal well No. 6 transmission main. The council then approved a pay request of $28,931.78 to Vrba Construction Inc. for the same project.
• Approved a pay request of $181,920.51 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for work on the Buffalo Creek phase 2 undercrossing and phase 3 improvements.
• Approved the mayor’s reappointment of Randy Schnackenberg to the Gretna Planning Commission and appointment of Marshall Jaros to the Gretna Tree Board.
• Approved a special designated liquor license to the Knights of Columbus for the following dates: Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gret nane.org.
— Rachel George