At its June 16 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved a conditional use permit allowing the internet sale of firearms to Timothy and Tammi Hall. The permit will allow them to use the internet to coordinate the sale of firearms and arrange pickup from their home in the Covington subdivision.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2066, rezoning the Harvest Hills Phase 2 subdivision lots 66-166 and outlots C through G from transitional agriculture to highest density residential.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2067, rezoning the Highland Pointe subdivision lots 152-195 and outlot E from transitional agriculture to high density residential with a corridor overlay district.
• Approved a resolution authorizing a City Electrical Inspector position.
• Approved a resolution requesting that Sarpy County cede zoning jurisdiction over a portion of of land being platted as the Signal Hill subdivision.
• Approved a sewer rate reduction request.
• Approved the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce event reservation form and route for the Gretna Days Cruise Parade on July 25.
The next council meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. July 7. For meeting information, agendas and minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George