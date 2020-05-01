Seniors confined to their rooms at one local care facility will receive a special surprise in the coming weeks.
Efforts between Azria Health Gretna and Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church will soon provide care kits packed with goodies to all residents at the rehabilitation and long-term care facility.
The project’s humble beginnings were established when Nikki Evans was chatting with her mother, Barb Hettinger, a nurse at both Azria Health Gretna and Life Care Center of Elkhorn.
“We were talking this weekend and she’s saddened that her residents are under in-room quarantine due to COVID-19,” Evans wrote in an email to friends, seeking help with a community project. “This means that they can’t have any visitors, have no activities or social gatherings and can’t even leave their rooms. As you can imagine, this has only perpetuated issues with depression and despair among this vulnerable population.”
Evans’ email reached her friend, Nikki Ayer, faith community nurse at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, who thought it would be a rewarding way for her church to support the local community. Lynn Donahue, RELC’s Sunday School superintendent, stepped forward to take the lead on the project.
“I had no hesitation,” Donahue said. “I’ve been raised to give others the chance to help and help others when given the chance.
“No matter how busy we are, there is nothing more important than supporting others. That’s it. If someone is in need, you do what you can to help them. I knew this was something our church community could handle and it would be a special way to serve not only the residents, but also the staff at Azria.”
RELC efforts will provide 80 filled bags to Azria Health Gretna, with the potential to expand efforts to more senior care facilities in the area.
“It is heartbreaking to hear about the isolation and loneliness some people are going through right now,” Donahue said. “If we could do something to bring them some happiness, it needed to be done. I also wanted my own children to experience the value and fulfillment involved when you help others. The opportunity was a gift … for us, just as much as the residents.”
Care kit item requests include single serving snacks, a deck of playing cards, adult coloring books and colored pencils, small puzzles, word search books, Sudoku books, fun-sized candies, foam craft kits and face masks. The church is also seeking chapstick, hand lotions, and snacks to assemble care kits for staff and volunteers, as well.
Donahue plans to assemble the bags with her family in an effort to make the project as safe as possible. Donations are dropped off to her home, where she sprays them with Lysol, leaving them for 24 hours before opening.
Her family will wear masks as they assemble the bags, which will be delivered to Hettinger, who will then hold them for 72 hours prior to taking them to the care center.
“These seniors are beloved members of our community and they have been especially isolated throughout this crisis,” Ayer said. “This is a way for us to let them know they are loved and appreciated. It’s the mission of the church to share God’s love with others. This is one small way we can do that.”
The overall effort overseen by Evans and Hettinger will also provide 120 care kits to residents at Life Care Center Elkhorn.
Ayer emailed a Mother Theresa quote to Donahue last week: “We can do small things with great love.”
“I think COVID-19 has presented wonderful opportunities to do these small things, with great love,” Donahue said.
For more information, or to get involved, visit tinyurl.com/yc3yb67l.
SP