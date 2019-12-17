I don’t know when you start listening to Christmas music, but now that Thanksgiving is finished, it’s time to drop your resistance and start rocking around the Christmas tree already.
The wait is over.
Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the songs. No Bing Crosby crooning over a White Christmas? No Bobby Helms dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square? No sob story from a kid trying to buy Christmas shoes?
Okay, so we could probably do without that last one. But for the most part, Christmas music gives us a soundtrack for the season. For the next few weeks, you won’t be able to walk through any store or scan through your radio without hearing something about snow, Santa or baby Jesus.
Most of us wait until Christmas time to listen to the music that strikes a chord in our souls and our memories. Maybe that’s one of the reasons Christmas is such a popular time of year: it’s a time when our waiting comes to an end.
We’re used to waiting. We wait for driver’s licences, Black Friday deals and next football season. That doesn’t mean we enjoy it, though. If given the choice between waiting and getting what we want/need immediately, we’re all going to choose instant gratification. And our world is happy to oblige with next-day shipping, Instant Pots and digital mortgages.
I’m all for streamlining life but not everything can be expedited. We’re all waiting for complicated things that can’t be microwaved. We’re waiting for finances to get better. We’re waiting for better health. We’re waiting for apologies. We’re waiting for recognition. We’re waiting for justice.
Sometimes it feels like that kind of waiting will never end. But Christmas is a yearly reminder that good things come to those who wait. Christmas songs capture that hope-filled waiting with memorable lyrics. We sing, “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus,” and “O Come Emmanuel,” in expectation of Christmas and anticipation of the second coming.
“O come, O come, Emmanuel / and ransom captive Israel / that mourns in lonely exile here / until the Son of God appear.”
“Emmanuel” is a yearly reminder that “God is with us” while we wait. While we wait for things we cannot change … God is with us. While we wait for healing … God is with us. While we wait for sadness to lift … God is with us.
The playlist of Christmas is a playlist of waiting. It’s not a bad idea to let the lyrics soak into our souls this season, because most of the lyrics of our culture aren’t about waiting; they’re about circumventing. When was the last time you heard a non-Christmas song about waiting for pleasure? Waiting for sex? Waiting for power?
No one wants to stream that kind of hogwash. Until Christmas, that is.
During this time of year, recording artists, radio stations and shopping malls have no problem with songs about baby Jesus. It’s as though God is subliminally putting new songs into our mouths as we shop, drive, and stream songs about waiting for Him.
Perhaps we love these songs so much because something inside us is longing for something more than this world offers? Christmas hymns can remind us of truth that keeps being true every day of our lives: God is worth the wait.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.