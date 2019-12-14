Kingdom Insurance Group had more than 40 visitors at its first ever Christmas in the Kingdom open house Dec. 6. From left, Christina Kadlec, Cody Ortlieb, Denise Ortlieb, Paula Creps of CASA, Doug Ortlieb, Tyler Ortlieb, Katrina Hjermstad and Andrew Sell. At the event, the business and its visitors filled the wishlists of 19 children in the Sarpy County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, which assists children who have been placed in foster care due to abuse and/or neglect. The open house ran from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 11922 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 400.