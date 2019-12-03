The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards night Nov. 15.

Held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, the event featured a taco bar and the annual meeting and awards, followed by music BINGO.

During the annual meeting, Chamber Board President Bryan Boyce shared highlights from the year. The chamber hosted 26 ribbon cuttings, coffee and contacts and business after hours; saw 400 attendees at the annual Business Fair; had great participation at the superheroes-themed Gretna Days Parade; and raised more than $1,000 for student scholarships at the second annual Scholarship Volleyball Tournament.

Five awards were then presented for 2019.

Awardees were:

Community Loyalty Award: Brad Stauffer

Business of the Year Award: Ty’s Outdoor Power

Golden Gretna Business Award: Bell Pool and Patio

Non-Profit Service Award: Gretna Neighbors

New or Emerging Business Award: Kingdom Insurance

Bell Pool and Patio was not available for a photo.

